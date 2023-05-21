J-K: Srinagar to host 3rd G20 tourism meeting from tomorrow, highest participation compared to previous meets

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 : Amid high security, Srinagar is all set to host the three-day 'Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting' from Monday with the highest participation registered compared to the previous two such meetings organised at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and West Bengal's Siliguri.

The meeting will be held between May 22-24 deliberating on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.

Tourism Ministry secretary Arvind Singh, while addressing a press conference at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here on Sunday, said the stage is set for discussions and deliberations on final deliverables. There are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers' Declaration, he said.

"This is the only working group meeting taking place in Srinagar as part of the G20 effort with excellent response from all the member countries, all the invited countries and the international organisations, having the highest participation registered compared to the first two Tourism Working Group Meetings at Rann of Kutch and Siliguri," said Singh.

The officer further said G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents and after negotiations with G20 Member Countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the 'Fourth Tourism Working Group Meeting'.

Singh informed that the '3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting' will deliberate on the five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management. "These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieving the targets for 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)"

The officer said that a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' will be organized on May 22-23, focusing on strategies to promote film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

Singh also said that a draft 'National Strategy on Film Tourism' will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator G20 said, that it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the message of India's G20 Presidency is taken to the grassroot level through active Jan Bhagidari.

Shringla appreciated the efforts of the Government to sensitise the people about the goals and purpose of G20 through multiple public activities.

Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Arun Mehta said, the change in J-K is evident on the ground with the arrival of the highest number of tourists (18.8 million) in 2022.

"300 new tourist destinations will come up in Jammu and Kashmir seeing the influx of tourists with each destination providing enough to the tourists," said Mehta.

He further said the influx of the highest number of foreign tourists to Jammu and Kashmir is a healthy sign for tourism in the Union Territory.

During the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting, the delegates will also visit the Art and Craft Bazaar organized by the State Government showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation. The delegates will also have 'hands-on' experience through DIY Activities at the Craft Bazaar.

During the press conference, it was also informed that the Ministry of Tourism is also promoting local products of Jammu and Kashmir by handing souvenirs to delegates from One District One Product (ODOP) like paper mache box, saffron from Pampore, Kawa Cups and brass spoon, walnuts from Anantnag, Shopian and Kupwara.

The G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region.

