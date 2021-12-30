J-K: Two more local terrorists, one Pakistani terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Two more local terrorists and one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Two local terrorists and one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search still underway. One M4 and two AK 47 rifles recovered," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, two unidentified terrorists have also been neutralized in the Kulgam encounter on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

