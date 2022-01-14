J-K: Victims of natural disasters get relief through digital app 'SAKOON' in Anantnag

Victims of natural disasters got relief through the digital app "SAKOON" launched by the district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag said that this initiative was taken by the district administration of Anantnag, aimed to provide proper relief within seven days after any kind of natural disaster.

"SAKOON is a digital platform which is available for people in the shape of a web portal and they can use this digital format at the time of requirement. This initiative was taken by the district administration of Anantnag, which aimed to provide proper relief within seven days after any kind of natural disaster. Now the complaints are not registered on any physical file. The village registrar himself visit the spot, take pictures and send a complaint online to Deputy Commissioner digitally. The app is monitored every day to know about the incidents and to check the pending cases," he said.

Singla further said that this is a very good initiative for an accountable and transparent system.

"In the coming time, we will link this to more departments so that people are more benefitted."

Ghulam Hassan, a beneficiary said that with the help of the SAKOON app, they are getting their relief within three days and earlier they have to wait for months even a year.

"We are thankful to Pahalgam Tehsildar who came here and registered our case. Earlier registered cases used to rot in in files for more than six months or even a year. We are thankful to the administration for this online platform from which we are getting our relief in three days. The administration is very cooperative and they visit again and again to help us," said Hassan.

Another beneficiary, Bashir Ahmad said, "Our three houses were gutted in fire and within no time Tehsildar came and with the help of SAKOON app he provided me with the relief."

He further said that the app is a very good initiative as earlier they have to wait for months and visit many places to get compensation. "But with the help of this app within no time we get relief for which we are very thankful to the administration," Ahmad added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor