Jain monk killing: "No need for CBI probe, arrests made" says Karnataka minister; BJP claims "appeasement politics"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder case of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja of Chikkodi even as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the Congress government in the State was indulging in "appeasement politics."

Police recovered body parts of the Digambar seer from a defunct borewell in a field in Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Saturday (July 8).

The monk was reported missing by the manager of the ashram where he used to stay and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

"Our police department is competent, the accused have been arrested and the investigation has started," minister Parameshwara said.

"No need to hand it to the CBI or anything. The truth will come out after our department's investigation is over. It is not right to make accusations. Legal action will be taken. The police are working impartially without any pressure," the minister added.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has termed the murder as "highly condemnable."

"The murder of Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja is highly condemnable. The name of the accused was not even revealed initially. Attempts were made to force local people to give statements that he (the deceased monk) was involved in some financial transactions," Joshi said in Hampi today.

"Attempts were made to give it an angle that his financial habits led to his murder. People suspect that the murderers are being protected. I think this is the height of appeasement politics. Karnataka Government became active only after pressure. This is wrong...The murderers should be given the strictest punishment," the Union Minister added.

The Union Minister had on Sunday met with Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj Jain Muni at Navgrah Tirth and condoled the death of the Chikkodi Jain seer.

Following the murder, Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj said that he will undertake a fast unto death demanding security for Jain Munis. The last rites of the Jain seer were performed as per Jain traditions on Sunday at Hirekodi village.

Meanwhile, State home minister Parmeshwara met with Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj at Navgrah Tirth prior to his Chikkodi visit.

Speaking on allegations of "appeasement politics," the minister said, "When such an incident happens, no one is going to discriminate. The police took prompt action to arrest the criminals and started legal action," he said.

The minister further said that legal action is a natural process. "There was no question of discrimination in it".

Following the murder, police had immediately registered a complaint, he added.

"Action has been taken to remove the body as it was placed in the borewell. I congratulate our department, they did it quickly," the minister said.

The Karanataka home minister said he had on Sunday spoken to the Jain seers who were fasting to protest the murder.

