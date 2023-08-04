Jalgaon minor raped & killed, body dumped in barn; 19-year-old boy nabbed

Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Aug 4 An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and then dumped into a barn by a 19-year-old neighbourhood boy, officials said here on Friday.

The incident -- which took place on July 30 -- came to light this week and hundreds of shocked citizens on Friday trooped out in a silent procession in protest against the crime.

Taking strong note of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called up the victim girl’s family and consoled them while assuring that the culprit would not be spared.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, making a statement in the Assembly this morning said that the accused -- Swapnil V. Patil, alias Sonya, of Gondgaon village -- has been arrested and he would be liable for stringent punishment.

According to Police, on July 30 afternoon, the girl was alone at her home when the accused lured her to a nearby shed reportedly owned by him.

Taking advantage of the situation, Swapnil allegedly forced himself upon her ignoring her cries, protests and threats to “inform her family”.

Panicking, he grabbed a stone nearby and smashed her at least twice on the face and head, and the profusely bleeding girl succumbed soon afterwards in the shed.

Swapnil then hid her body under a haystack there and decamped from the scene, even as her family and neighbours launched a massive search for her, and later lodged a ‘missing’ complaint with the Bhadgaon Police.

A couple of days later, some villagers complained of a stench emanating from the barn, and when they searched it, stumbled across the girl’s decomposing body there and summoned the police.

The victim’s parents identified her body and along with other villagers staged a sit-in protest demanding arrest of the culprit and strong action.

Swinging into action, police finally caught Swapnil on August 3 (Thursday) from his village, and the matter was raised in the legislature on Friday.

According to police and the government, the accused has confessed to his heinous deeds, after which he was arrested.

Besides the police, the local Crime Branch and forensic experts have launched investigation into the shocking case.

--IANS

