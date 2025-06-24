Jalgaon Tragedy: One Dead, One Injured in Horrific Truck Collision Near Swaminarayan Temple

A tragic head-on collision between two heavy trucks occurred near the Swaminarayan Temple on the National Highway in Jalgaon, resulting in the death of one driver and serious injuries to another.According to initial reports, the collision was so intense that one of the truck drivers was crushed inside the cabin and died on the spot. The other driver sustained serious injuries, particularly to his eyes, and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash. The local police arrived promptly at the scene, initiated clearance operations to restore traffic flow, and registered a case to begin a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact reason for the collision, but preliminary findings suggest possible human error or fatigue as contributing factors.