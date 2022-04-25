Jamaat-e-Islami J&K member arrested for collecting funds

Srinagar, April 25 A man collecting funds in the name of banned Jamaat-e-Islami J&K was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

Police said acting on a specific information about collection of money in the name of banned organisation in Baramulla town, Baramulla police and army's 46 RR arrested one person, identified as Mohd Amin Ganie, resident of Microwave colony, Kanlibagh, Baramulla, going around on a two-wheeler.

"Three receipt books of Jamaat-e-Islami, one mobile phone and Rs 15,900 in cash, which was collected by him from the general public in the name of banned organization JeI, was recovered," police said.

Police said during further investigation, a search was also carried out at his house at Kanlibagh from where two JK Bank passbooks, three cheque books and a blank booklet of the banned group was recovered.

Police have registered a case and investigations have been taken started.

