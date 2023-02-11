Jamia Violence case: Trial court judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam, recuses himself from hearing another case

A trial court judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam and 10 other accused in a case connected with violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University, has recused himself from hearing another connected matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma of Saket District Court on Friday recused from hearing another connected matter citing personal reasons.

The judge asked to transfer the matter to another judge, after which the case now has been listed before the Principal and District judge on February 13.

The judge on February 4, discharged Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and eight others accused in a matter connected with the violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019.

The judge had pulled the investigation agency and certain strong remarks like, "The accused were made the scapegoats."

Against the discharge order, the Delhi Police had moved the High Court and submitted that the trial court was swayed by "emotional and sentimental feelings" and passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the Prosecution. The matter is to be heard on Monday by the high court.

Amongst those released earlier, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Meeran Haider are also accused in the present case.

The matters are connected with the violence that erupted near Jamia Milia Islamia University and surrounding areas in December 2019 after a clash between police and people who are protesting against the CAA-NRC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor