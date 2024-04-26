Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed, 2 Army Personnel Injured in Gunfight in Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed, and two Indian Army personnel were also injured during the gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, April 25. The gunbattle between militants and security forces continued for the second day.

The encounter broke out on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir. After the night's lull, a fresh exchange of firing took place on Friday morning, officials said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Two terrorists have been killed so far, according to the officials. Two army personnel injured in the gunfight have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said. A civilian was also injured near the site of the encounter on Thursday. The operation to flush out the terrorists from the area is underway, they added.