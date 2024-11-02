Jammu and Kashmir: Intense Encounter Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Bandipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to officials. The Indian Army reported on X that the incident began when security personnel spotted suspicious movement in the Panar area. When the troops challenged the individuals, the terrorists opened fire indiscriminately and fled into the jungle. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

In addition to the ongoing operations in Bandipora-Panar, security forces are conducting cordon and search operations in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, where reports of gunfire emerged yesterday evening. Further details regarding the situation are still awaited.

This incident follows a recent escalation of violence in the region. On October 29, security forces neutralized three terrorists in a high stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, after an attack on an Army convoy. Earlier, on October 20, a terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district resulted in the deaths of a doctor and six construction workers.