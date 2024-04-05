Jammu and Kashmir: One Terrorist Killed After Infiltration Bid Foiled in Baramulla

One terrorist was killed after security forces on Friday, April 5, foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Troops of the Indian Army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders.

Visuals From the Border:

#WATCH | URI, J&K: Infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army and J&K Police in Sabura nala URI sector. The contact was established between troops and terrorists early morning today and operations are still on. Firing is still going on. More details awaited: Army Sources



(Visuals… pic.twitter.com/nKQLK8quUE — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

However, the intruders opened firing, which was retaliated by the Indian Army soldiers, resulting in the killing of at least one terrorist. Firing is still going on. More details are awaited.