Jammu and Kashmir: Boat Carrying School Children Capsizes in River Jhelum at Gandbal

In Srinagar, a tragic incident unfolded as a boat capsized in the River Jhelum, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to launch a rescue operation. Locals reported that many school children were aboard the vessel. The swift flow of the river, exacerbated by recent rains, likely contributed to the accident. The boat was ferrying children from Gandbal to Batwara across the Jhelum River when the incident occurred.

Jammu and Kashmir: A boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal. SDRF team deployed. More details awaited: Disaster Management, J&K — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Residents of the Batwara-Gandabal area reported that early this morning, a boat carrying local minors and other children capsized, plunging the entire community into shock and distress.

Meanwhile, the locals are calling on the SDRF and other authorities to conduct a swift operation, as no traces of any rescue team have been seen despite an hour passing, they added.

