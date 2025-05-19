Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorist Associates Arrested by Security Forces in Shopian; Huge Cache of Arms Recovered

May 19, 2025 07:33 IST

Security forces late on Sunday, May 19, recovered huge arms and arrested two terrorist associates in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests were made during the joint operation of the Indian Army's 34RR SOG Shopian and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF 178) in the DK Pora area. 

As per the Shopian Police, two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds and other incriminating materials were also recovered from the arrested associates. Police registered an FIR, and further investigation is underway.

