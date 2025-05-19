Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorist Associates Arrested by Security Forces in Shopian; Huge Cache of Arms Recovered

Security forces late on Sunday, May 19, recovered huge arms and arrested two terrorist associates in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests were made during the joint operation of the Indian Army's 34RR SOG Shopian and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF 178) in the DK Pora area.

Jammu and Kashmir | Two terrorist associates arrested in a joint operation by Indian Army's 34RR SOG Shopian, CRPF 178 Bn in DK Pora area of Shopian. Two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials were also recovered. FIR has been registered;… pic.twitter.com/ERao96V4z4 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

As per the Shopian Police, two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds and other incriminating materials were also recovered from the arrested associates. Police registered an FIR, and further investigation is underway.