Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road blocked due to landslides: J-K Police

By ANI | Published: July 8, 2023 12:11 PM 2023-07-08T12:11:43+5:30 2023-07-08T12:15:03+5:30

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 : Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been blocked due to landslides and ...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 : Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been blocked due to landslides and people are advised not to use it, police said here on Saturday.

"NH-44, Mughal road and SSG road are blocked due to 2 landslides. People are advised not to travel till clearance," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, and Mughal Road connects Bufliaz town in the Jammu region's Poonch district to the Shopian district of Kashmir. The 84-kilometre road traces a historic route used in the Mughal period over the Pir Panjal Pass.

While, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) double-lane road connects the Ladakh region with Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month also the NH-44 was blocked due to multiple landslides and shooting stones from the hillock at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban town.

