Jan Aushadhi fulfills PM Modi's vision of ensuring high-quality medicines at affordable prices to all

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Saturday said that medicines are being made available under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), priced 50-90 per cent less than that of branded medicines fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring high-quality medicines at affordable prices to all.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008.

The target of opening 3,000 Kendras was achieved in December 2017.

Further, a revised target of total 6,000 outlets was also achieved in March 2020.

In this journey, the number of Kendras has now increased to 9,000 from 8,610 in the last financial year.

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in a statement said that the government has deepened the reach of PMBJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 out of 766 districts across the country.

The Government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024.

The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as Cardiovascular, Anti-cancers, Anit-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti-allergic, Gastro-intestinal medicines, Nutraceuticals, etc.

"In addition to this, various nutraceutical products like Protein Powder, Malt-based Food Supplements, etc. and some AYUSH products like Ayuraksha Kit, Balraksha Kit and Ayush-64 tablet as immunity boosters have been added to the product basket of the Pariyojana," the Ministry said.

In the financial year 2021-22, sales of Rs 893.56 crore were done, which has led to savings of about Rs 5,300 Crore to the citizens when compared to the branded medicines.

In the current financial year i.e. 2022-23, PMBI has made sales of Rs 758.69 crore till November 30 which has led to savings of approximately Rs 4500 crore to the citizens.

Overall sales have seen phenomenal growth which shows wider acceptance of Jan Aushadhi.

"This scheme is providing a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. Under PMBJP, an incentive of Rs 5 lakh is provided to the Janaushadhi Kendras as financial assistance and a one-time additional incentive of Rs 2 lakh (as reimbursement for IT and Infra expenditure) is being provided to Janaushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern states, Himalayan areas, Island territories and backward areas mentioned as aspirational district by NITI Ayog or if opened by women entrepreneur, Ex-serviceman, Divyang, SC & ST," the Ministry added.

Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins are sold at Rs 1 per pad through these 9000 PMBJP Kendras across the country.

Since its inception till November 30, 31.40 Crore Janaushadhi Suvidha Sanitary pads have been sold at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, across the country.

There are four warehouses in total at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat. These are backed by SAP based inventory management system to facilitate uninterrupted supply and faster delivery to remote and rural areas.

