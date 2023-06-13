"Jana Sena Party will become a strong force": Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 : Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the party will become a strong force and the goal of the party is to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana movement.

He also appointed the party in charge of 26 constituencies ahead of the Telangana assembly polls and gave them appointment letters.

Kalyan addressed the party workers at the Jana Sena party central office in Mangalagiri on Monday.

During the event, Pawan Kalyan said, "Jana Sena Party will become a strong force. If you stick to a strong ideology while preserving existence, better days will come by themselves. About 1300 people have sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana state. If the youth of Telangana do not get the water, funds and jobs, it will be useless to achieve a separate state.

He added, "The Jana Sena party was started with the youth wing and today it has reached this level. There are youths in every village who are attracted to Jana Sena's ideology. We can achieve anything if we move forward with that feeling. No political party gives a chance to such newcomers, they should not take it lightly and take advantage of the opportunity".

