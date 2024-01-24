Jat protest in Rajasthan continues on 8th day, agitators express ire at CM

Jaipur, Jan 24 The protest of Jat community in Jaicholi village of Bharatpur district to demand reservation entered its 8th day on Wednesday, amid growing anger against the state government for postponing talks.

Reservation struggle committee convener Nem Singh Faujdar said that the government has betrayed them in the name of talks and discussion and "society will definitely give a befitting answer".

He said that they do not want a violent movement, but the government wants that "a fire should be lit".

Faujdar said: "The first talks took place on January 22. After this, another meeting took place on January 23. Then, the talks could not take place due to the busy schedule of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"We were asked to meet the Chief Minister. Then, we were told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming and the Chief Minister is busy in making preparations for the programme which will be led by him. After this we were not even given time to meet him."

"The Sangharsh Committee does not want any kind of movement. The government itself wants the movement to be intensified. Now, this movement is the last movement for Jat reservation. The intention of the government is such that the movement becomes violent and a fire breaks out, after which talks should be held. There were two talks which were positive. But, talks have not been possible with the CM,” he added.

He further expressed annoyance that no attention is being paid to the movement in Bharatpur despite the fact that the CM comes from Bharatpur.

"There should have been no need for agitation. Even after having two MLAs and the CM from Bharatpur, if there is a need for agitation, I consider it a weakness of the leaders. Society was, is and will always be united. This is a fight for the rights of our children. We have no fight with any party or leader," he added.

