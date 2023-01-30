JD-U names 1st candidate for Nagaland election

JD(U) has announced the name of its first candidate, Kitoho S Rotokhaw, ho will contest from Ghaspani II constituency in the Nagaland assembly election on February 27. Rotokha's candidature was announced by JDU state unit president NSN Lotha in the presence of JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, general secretary and in-charge of northeast Afaque Ahmed Khan, Rajya Sabha MP Aneel Hegde and Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha at a programme in Dimapur.

Addressing the gathering, Rotokha promised to focus on empowerment of youth and women, good governance by bringing in development in all sectors, finding gainful employment for the unemployed and reviving traditional industries such as piggery, poultry among others if he wins. Nagaland will vote in a single phase on February 16.