JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2022 10:59 AM 2022-07-26T10:59:33+5:30 2022-07-26T10:59:51+5:30
The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for JEE main session 2 for paper 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in / nta.ac.in. Earlier the JEE sessions were scheduled to begin from July 21, but now it has changed to 25 July. An official told the news portal that “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24."
Know how to download admit card
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage click on the “admit card” link.
- Enter the registered ID and date of birth and log in.
- The JEE Main admissions card will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the card and take the printout.
