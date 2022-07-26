JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for JEE main session 2 for paper 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in / nta.ac.in. Earlier the JEE sessions were scheduled to begin from July 21, but now it has changed to 25 July. An official told the news portal that “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24."

Know how to download admit card