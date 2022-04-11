Jharkhand: 1 dead, several injured in ropeway trolley mishap; rescue operations still on

In Deoghar, Jharkhand, two trolleys of Ropeway collided with each other and caused a terrible accident. Eight people were injured in the accident. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and 48 people are still trapped in the ropeway trolley. The rescue operation is being carried out with the help of NDRF and ITBP. This is the ropeway leading to the Trikut mountain of Devghad. Helicopter rescue operations are underway.

A ropeway accident took place on Trikuti hill in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Many tourists are still feared to be trapped in the ropeway. Rescue operations are underway at the scene. At the special request of the state government, the stranded passengers of the Indian Air Force helicopter will be brought back safely.

An Indian Air Force helicopter reached Trikuti mountain at 6.30 am today. With this, the team of ITBP, Indian Army and NDRF has reached Trikut mountain. All stranded tourists will be safely unloaded from the trolley by helicopter.

According to the information received from the spot, 48 passengers are still trapped in various trolleys. Rescue operations are underway to evacuate all the passengers safely. One tourist was killed and eight others were seriously injured in the accident.

Many tourists got stuck in trolleys due to sudden breakdown of ropeway on Trikut hill under Mohanpur block in Deoghar district. To bring them down safely, the NDRF team has coordinated with the district administration and engaged in relief and rescue operations. Tourists stranded on the ropeway are constantly being urged to exercise restraint.