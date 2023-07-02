Jharkhand: 30 arrested after clash breaks out between two groups over theft of e-rickshaw battery

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], July 2 : At least 30 people were apprehended in connection with a clash that erupted between two groups on Friday in Jharkhand, the officials said on Saturday.

According to Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the conflict between the two groups broke out over the alleged theft of e-rickshaw battery.

He further said that stones were also pelted from both sides during the clash.

"Clash between two groups erupted over the theft of e-rickshaw battery. Stones were pelted," said the Dhanbad SSP.

The official also mentioned that around 30 persons were nabbed following the clash between the two groups.

A case was registered and an appropriate section of the IPC was imposed to prevent further escalation, added the official.

"Section 144 was imposed to prevent the escalation of the clash. Around 30 persons from both sides have been arrested," he said.

The SSP further added that the situation is peaceful and the issue has been brought under control.

"Situation is peaceful and under control now," said the Dhanbad SSP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor