Jharkhand: Fight between two groups in Ranchi, FIR registered

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 2 : A clash started between two groups in the Ranchi Harmu market area after a bike collided with another parked bike on Saturday, said the police.

A shopkeeper has alleged that someone has damaged his bike. The shopkeeper demanded compensation from the person. There was a fight between the two sides. Some people have been injured, said Subhanshu Jain, SP City, Ranchi

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered.

Legal action will be taken to send the culprits to jail, said the Police.

