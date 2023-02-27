Jharkhand: Police busts opium cultivation in Naxal-hit Lohardaga forest

Jharkhand Police busted an illegal opium plantation in the Jobang Uldag area of the Naxal-hit forest area of Lohardaga district.

Acting on a tip-off, police administration reached the spot on Saturday and destroyed opium cultivation, SP said.

R Ramkumar, SP stated, "Police destroyed the cultivation of Opium that was being done in the forest. Received information about Opium being cultivated on a 1-acre land. We're taking action, further probe is underway."

Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor