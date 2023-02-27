Jharkhand: Police busts opium cultivation in Naxal-hit Lohardaga forest
Jharkhand Police busted an illegal opium plantation in the Jobang Uldag area of the Naxal-hit forest area of Lohardaga district.
Acting on a tip-off, police administration reached the spot on Saturday and destroyed opium cultivation, SP said.
R Ramkumar, SP stated, "Police destroyed the cultivation of Opium that was being done in the forest. Received information about Opium being cultivated on a 1-acre land. We're taking action, further probe is underway."
Further investigation into the case is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
