Jharkhand Worker Dies from Choking on Chicken Bone During Meal

On Wednesday, a tragic incident occurred where a man lost his life after a piece of chicken bone became lodged in his throat while he was having a meal. The victim, originally from Jharkhand, worked as a laborer in Elikatta village in the Farooqnagar mandal of Mahabubnagar district. Unfortunately, despite efforts, he succumbed to the incident, leaving a community in mourning.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. Subsequent to his demise, an autopsy was conducted, confirming that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to a chicken bone lodged in his throat