Jio accelerates 'Jio Bharat' phone platform for '2G-Mukt Bharat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : In order to make India '2G-Mukt Bharat', Jio accelerated the 'Jio Bharat' phone platform ushering in an era of transformation.

According to the Jio release, the Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones begins from 7

th July 2023 which will ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users. It will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are

unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also

restrictions from accessing digital services.

Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio, commented, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of

a 5G revolution.

"Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to

democratize the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will

no longer remain a privilege for a select few," he said.

Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users have become

worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by

more than twice. Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99

previously, now costs Rs 199.

Moreover, there will Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator's Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

"The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and

it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value to different

segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases," added Akash Ambani.

He further added that Jio will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this Digital Divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement.

"We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single

person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into," he said.

While India is leading the 5G revolution on one side with the transformational Jio True 5G network, there is a section of society that is unable to reap the benefits of digital technology in entirety.

