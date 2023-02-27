J&K: 4 houses attached for terror link in Srinagar, Anantnag
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2023 02:06 PM 2023-02-27T14:06:03+5:30 2023-02-27T14:20:13+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 27 State investigation unit (SIU) of J&K police is attaching 4 houses in Srinagar and Anantnag ...
Srinagar, Feb 27 State investigation unit (SIU) of J&K police is attaching 4 houses in Srinagar and Anantnag districts for terror links of the owners.
Officials said that the SIU is attaching 3 houses in Qamarwari area of Srinagar city and 1 in Sangam area of Anantnag district.
"The action is being taken in connection with FIR number 127/22 which pertains to recovery of arms and ammunition from members of The Resistance Front (TRF) terror group," officials said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app