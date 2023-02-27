J&K: 4 houses attached for terror link in Srinagar, Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 27 State investigation unit (SIU) of J&K police is attaching 4 houses in Srinagar and Anantnag districts for terror links of the owners.

Officials said that the SIU is attaching 3 houses in Qamarwari area of Srinagar city and 1 in Sangam area of Anantnag district.

"The action is being taken in connection with FIR number 127/22 which pertains to recovery of arms and ammunition from members of The Resistance Front (TRF) terror group," officials said.

