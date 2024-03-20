J&K: Body recovered under mysterious circumstances in Sopore

Srinagar, March 20 The body of a local was recovered from an orchard on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances in J&K’s Sopore town.

Police said that the body of 40-year old Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Duroo village in Sopore town was recovered from an orchard in the area.

“The body was taken to Sub District Hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities including ascertaining the actual cause of the victim’s death,” police said.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor