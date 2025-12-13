J&K: Crackdown against OGWs, over 150 detained in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 13 J&K Police and security forces on Saturday carried out a crackdown against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits and detained over 150 suspects for questioning.

Police said over 150 suspects have been detained so far in Srinagar, while a crackdown is going on against OGWs in several parts of the Valley.

An official said that the crackdown has been launched against OGWs to dismantle the terror network of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other terror outfits across the Valley.

“The raids are underway at several locations across several parts of the Kashmir Valley as part of the massive crackdown against the OGW network,” he said.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers as part of the revised strategy to dismantle the entire support system of terrorism.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling and unlawful financial activities are finally used to support terrorism in J&K.

J&K L-G has been chairing security review meetings at regular periodicity. He has instructed the security forces to adopt a 360-degree approach against terrorism so that instead of just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists, the complete support system of terrorism is dismantled to bring in lasting peace in J&K.

While J&K Police and the security forces are deployed on anti-terrorist duties in the hinterland, the army and the BSF are deployed at the line of control (LoC) and the international border to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities from across the border.

