J&K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 42 transmission, distribution projects for Kashmir valley

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated 42 power transmission and distribution projects executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) aimed to improve power supply in all the 10 districts of Kashmir Division.

"Jammu and Kashmir administration is trying to enhance developmental works in the Union Territory and everyone should benefit from this. Around 180 crores of rupees have been invested in the projects which will benefit all 10 districts of Kashmir valley," said Sinha in his speech after inaugurating the power transmission projects.

"During winters people used to face problems but this year we tried to provide power supply round the clock. These augmented facilities will address the important need of the growing economy," he said further.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader of Anantnag also lauded the step taken by the J-K administration and hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing great interest in Jammu Kashmir and making efforts for its development.

( With inputs from ANI )

