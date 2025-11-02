J&K: NIA clears cable car project in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Nov 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given clearance to the J&K government for a cable car project in Baisaran in the tourist resort of Pahalgam, officials said on Sunday.

The clearance to the cable car project to Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam was delayed due to the terrorist attack in Baisaran on April 22, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

J&K had sought approval from the NIA, which is probing the attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists.

NIA officials said the anti-terror agency was approached for its views on the project by the Union territory administration.

“We were asked about our views (about starting the cable car project) and we conveyed that we do not have any objection from the investigation angle,” officials said.

On October 27, in response to an unstarred question by Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani in the Assembly, the government said the project work has been allotted to a company, but it has not begun “in view of the post-Pahalgam scenario.”

The alignment for the 1.4-km project has been identified by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC).

“The lower terminal point is located near the Yatri Niwas in Pahalgam, and the upper terminal point is located in Baisaran. The total length of the project would be 1.4 km. The… 9.13 Hects (land required) for the project belongs to the Forest Department,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the tourism portfolio, in a written reply that Car Corporation (JKCCC) has floated tenders for the engagement of a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report and a tender document for the said project.

The tenders have been finalised and the work has been allotted to a qualified agency — Ronmas India Pvt. Ltd. An agreement has been signed between the JKCCC and the executing agency.

However, the agency could not carry out its assignment in view of the post-Pahalgam scenario, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said. The executing agency has sought permission to visit the site for conducting topography and geotechnical studies.

“The matter for grant of permission to conduct site visit has been taken up with the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, who has been asked to take up the matter with the NIA”.

According to the tourism department, the project is estimated to cost Rs 100-120 crore, and the work shall be completed within the shortest possible time of 18 months.

