J&K Police's Crime Branch files charge sheet in Municipal fraud case in Budgam

Srinagar, Dec 16 The Crime Branch of J&K Police said on Tuesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the court pertaining to a major Municipal Committee fraud in Budgam district.

A crime branch spokesperson said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has presented a charge sheet before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 03/2022, involving serious allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and abuse of official position.

“The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 420, 468, 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against three accused persons. The accused includes Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Dar, former President of Municipal Committee Budgam, son of Gh. Qadir resident of Khan Pora, Budgam; Gh. Mohammad Mir, son of Ali Mohd Mir, a resident of Budgam; and Abdul Majid Bhat, son of Mohd Akbar Bhat resident of Budgam," the spokesperson said.

The case originated from a complaint alleging large-scale embezzlement and illegal allotment of a government-owned municipal building belonging to the Municipal Committee of Budgam. During the investigation, it surfaced that the then President, Municipal Committee Budgam, by misusing and abusing his official position, conferred undue and wrongful benefits upon the accused Gh. Mohammad Mir.

“The allotment order purportedly issued on the basis of a Municipal Committee resolution and approval from the Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, was found to be forged and non-existent. The investigation established that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and prepared fake documents, including a forged allotment order, without any lawful authority or approval," the spokesperson said.

All three accused were examined during the course of the investigation, and they admitted their role in the execution of the partnership deed, dissolution deed, and issuance of the fake allotment order.

“Based on substantial oral and documentary evidence collected during the probe, offences under Sections 120-B, 420, and 468 RPC stand established against all accused, while the former President, MC Budgam, has additionally been charged under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for abuse of official position. Accordingly, the charge sheet has been submitted for judicial adjudication”, the spokesperson added.

