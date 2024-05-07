J&K: Top terrorist commander among 2 killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, May 7 A top commander of the banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba’s frontal organisation The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed along with another terrorist in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Kulgam district.

IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi told reporters that the top TRF commander identified as Basit Dar is one of the two terrorists killed by the security forces in the encounter in the Redwani area of Kulgam district.

“The identity of the second slain terrorist is being ascertained. Firing exchanges have stopped, but searches are still going on in the area,” police said.

Security forces had started a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Redwani area.

After the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they opened fire triggering an encounter during which two terrorists were killed.

It must be recalled that Kulgam is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha where voting is scheduled for May 25.

--IANS

