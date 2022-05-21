J&K tunnel collapse: Bodies of 10 trapped workers recovered

Srinagar, May 21 The rescue operation launched to evacuate workers from the site of the collapsed tunnel in Khooni Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district concluded on Saturday after the bodies of all 10 missing persons were retrieved from the debris, officials said.

The rescue operation was launched soon after the caving in of the tunnel on late Thursday night.

"A case of negligence has been registered following the collapse of an under construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on May 19," a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Jadav Roy, Gautam Roy, Sudhir Roy, Dipak Roy and Parimal Roy all from West Bengal, and Shiva Chouhan from Assam, Nepalese national Navaraj Chaudhary and Kushi Ram Chaudhary, Mohammad Muzaffar and Mohammad Ishirat, both residents of Marog, district Ramban.

The joint rescue operation was conducted by the army, police, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, civil QRTs, and the NHAI as well as the machine operators.

On second day of the rescue operation, nine bodies were recovered whereas one dead body was recovered on Friday by the rescue teams.

The Deputy Commissioner said that on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Rs 15 lakh compensation would be given to each of the next of the kin of the deceased by the construction company.

The Lt Governor has also announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Relief Fund.

