JOB Alert! BSF constable recruitment 2022 to fill up 2788 post, salary up to Rs 69,000

There is good news for job seekers now. The Border Security Force Recruitment will soon be recruiting for some of the 10th pass candidates. A notification has been issued for this. There will be a big recruitment for the post of Constable Traderman. Eligible candidates are required to apply online at the link provided on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022.

Important date

Last date to apply - 28 February 2022

There will be recruitment for these posts

Constable Tradesman - Total Seats 2788

Candidates who want to apply for the post of Constable Tradesman must have completed Class X. Candidates must have completed their education from a recognized or government recognized school. Candidates must have two or one years of experience in the respective trade or candidates must have completed ITI in the trade. Candidates must meet all the conditions and qualifications for selection.

Age limit

Candidates who want to apply for these posts should be between 18 years to 23 years of age.

Salary

Constable Tradesman - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month has been reported by a Hindi website.