JOB Alert! Recruitment for 626 posts in IOCL, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2022 06:24 PM2022-01-28T18:24:55+5:302022-01-28T18:25:41+5:30
Many are now looking for better opportunities. But sometimes, despite the qualifications and education, the opportunity is missed due to lack of information. The recruitment process for Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited has started.
IOCL is recruiting for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician in Marketing.
Total seats - 626
First post - Trade Apprentice
Educational Qualification - Must be a regular full time ITI accredited by NCVT / SCVT.
Second Post - Technician Apprentice
Educational Qualification - A three year diploma with at least 50% marks in the relevant field from a recognized institute / university
Third Post - Trade Apprentice - Accountant
Educational Qualification - Graduate
4th Post - Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holder)
Educational Qualification - 12th pass or equivalent with Certificate of Proficiency in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’
Post 5 - Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate
Educational Qualification - 12th pass
Last date to apply - 31st January and 15th February
Age limit - 18 to 24 years
Official Website - iocl.com
National Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. Mumbai
Total seats - 18
First post - admin
Total space - 5
Educational Qualification - Undergraduate or postgraduate degree and 13 years of experience
Second post - Senior Manager
Total space - 2
Educational Qualification - Bachelor's or Master's degree and 17 years of experience
Third post - Officer
Total seats - 11
Educational Qualification - MBBS / CA / CMA / Degree in any discipline or Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry, Experience is important.
Job Location - Mumbai
Last date to apply - 5 February 2022
Official Website - www.rcfltd.com