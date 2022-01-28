JOB Alert! Recruitment for 626 posts in IOCL, check details

Many are now looking for better opportunities. But sometimes, despite the qualifications and education, the opportunity is missed due to lack of information. The recruitment process for Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited has started.

IOCL is recruiting for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician in Marketing.

Total seats - 626

First post - Trade Apprentice

Educational Qualification - Must be a regular full time ITI accredited by NCVT / SCVT.



Second Post - Technician Apprentice

Educational Qualification - A three year diploma with at least 50% marks in the relevant field from a recognized institute / university

Third Post - Trade Apprentice - Accountant

Educational Qualification - Graduate



4th Post - Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holder)

Educational Qualification - 12th pass or equivalent with Certificate of Proficiency in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’



Post 5 - Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate

Educational Qualification - 12th pass

Last date to apply - 31st January and 15th February

Age limit - 18 to 24 years

Official Website - iocl.com

National Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. Mumbai

Total seats - 18

First post - admin

Total space - 5

Educational Qualification - Undergraduate or postgraduate degree and 13 years of experience

Second post - Senior Manager

Total space - 2

Educational Qualification - Bachelor's or Master's degree and 17 years of experience



Third post - Officer

Total seats - 11

Educational Qualification - MBBS / CA / CMA / Degree in any discipline or Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry, Experience is important.

Job Location - Mumbai

Last date to apply - 5 February 2022

Official Website - www.rcfltd.com