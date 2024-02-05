Job Openings in Income Tax Department: 10-12 Thousand Vacancies Soon to Be Filled

Around 10 to 12 thousand job vacancies are available in the Income Tax department. Nitin Gupta, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, has informed that the department will soon commence the process to fill these positions. Currently, the IT department has 55 thousand employees.

In the recently presented interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the settlement of pending tax claims. Notices regarding a balance of Rs. 25 thousand for the period 2009-2010 and a balance of Rs. 10 thousand for the period from 2010-11 to 2014-15 are to be withdrawn. 1.11 crore cases are pending since 1962, with the total amount in these cases ranging from 3,500 to 3,600 crores. This government decision will benefit more than 80 lakh taxpayers. In this regard, Gupta mentioned that by announcing the withdrawal of arrears up to 25 thousand, taxpayers can receive relief up to one lakh. (news agency)

Cash seizure during elections has increased, according to Nitin Gupta. During the state elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram held last year, material worth 1,760 crore was seized, which was 7 times more than the previous election. The Income Tax Department has stated that in 2022, the rate of seizure during elections has increased by 6 times compared to 2017.