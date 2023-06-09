JP Nadda performs 'bhoomi poojan' of Delhi BJP state office, says "party standing strong on its ideology"

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday performed 'bhoomi poojan' and laid the foundation stone of the Delhi BJP State Office in the national capital. BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva was also present at the event.

"This is not the BJP office, this is the karyalaya of the BJP. It will never shut its door on the common people. This is the sanskaar kendra culture house of the BJP," Nadda said addressing BJP workers after laying the foundation stone of the BJP state office.

"PM Modi has not just changed the government but also the culture of politics...from 'Parivaarvad', PM Modi brought in a culture where a person from a humble background can become PM, party chief, state chief and CM. From vote bank politics we have come to report card politics...," BJP National President JP Nadda

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, he said, "BJP is different from other parties, look at all other parties, they are all after power but they're deviating from their ideologies..even the Communist Party has joined hands with Congress to take on BJP...but our party is standing strong on our ideology."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a Bhoomi Pujan program of the BJP office in Roorkee. In his address on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "On the basis of the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrivishal and the service, dedication and true loyalty of all the workers, the Bhoomi Pujan of the party office in Roorkee has been completed."

The Chief Minister also remembered Syama Prasad Mukherjee and said that Mukherjee laid the foundation of Jan Sangh, a nationalist organisation, which has now become the biggest political party in the whole world in the form of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier in March, Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of the new state BJP office in Bhopal. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders of the party also participated in the 'bhumi pujan' of the new office of state unit of BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor