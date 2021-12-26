JP Nadda's visit has inspired us to do better: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda's visit to the state has inspired the party workers.

Speaking to the media here in Dehradun, Dhami said, "JP Nadda's visit is very important to us. Many seatings are being done with different workers and assembly in-charges on Sunday. His visit has inspired us to do better."

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had informed that a total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which, 100 booths will be run by women during the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

