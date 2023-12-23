“Just Because I Am Close to Brij Bhushan Doesn’t Mean…”: WFI President After Sakshi Malik Quits Wrestling

The recently appointed president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, has shrugged off responsibility amid the controversy involving wrestlers and the outgoing WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Singh. He stated that athletes have already begun preparations, and those inclined to engage in politics can continue to do so.

Days after Rio Olympics Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik announced she would quit wrestling if Brij Bhushan's close aide assumed leadership of the wrestling body, Sanjay Singh defended himself, stating it was not his fault if he was "close to the BJP MP."

"Those who are athletes have already started preparing, and those who want to engage in politics can do that. It is their personal matter. I will not speak about this...I have been in the federation for 12 years. Just because I am close to the MP (Brij Bhushan Singh) does not mean I am a dummy candidate. Is it a crime if I am close to him?" remarked Sanjay Singh during a press interaction on Saturday, two days after Sakshi Malik declared she would give up her wrestling career. Malik had expressed her dissent about the current leadership dynamics within the WFI.

Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, stepped down as WFI president after facing a series of sexual assault allegations by female wrestlers, including minors. Wrestlers, including top athletes, had launched months-long protests in January and staged sit-ins at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding action against Brij Bhushan and his ousting as WFI chief.

The bone of contention now lies with Sanjay Singh, the new WFI president, who is perceived as a close aide of outgoing WFI head Brij Bhushan Singh and his assumption of leadership in the wrestling body.