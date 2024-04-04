"Just Because I Am in Jail...": Delhi CM’s Wife Sunita Reads Out Arvind Kejriwal’s Message for AAP MLAs

On Thursday, April 4th, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, convened a press conference wherein she delivered a message from the jailed chief minister.

Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out", said Sunita Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi.

She says, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should… pic.twitter.com/htOouPYJhX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

The press briefing occurred one day following AAP MP Sanjay Singh's release from Tihar jail after a six-month detention. Following his release, Singh visited Sunita Kejriwal at her residence in the national capital.

On March 29, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’, appealing to the public to stand by her husband. This comes as Kejriwal remains in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Providing a WhatsApp number, 8297324624, she stated that individuals can send their blessings, prayers, or any other messages for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor. She assured that she will convey those messages to him.

