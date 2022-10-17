Justice DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 9th

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9. Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th CJI after the retirement of incumbent CJI UU Lalit.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommended Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as his successor. Justice Chandrachud has been part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts, including on matters relating to the Ayodhya land dispute, right to privacy and adultery.

After obtaining two advanced degrees in law from Harvard University, Justice Chandrachud went on to become one of Indias youngest lawyers to be designated senior advocate at the age of 39. Immediately, in 1998, he was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India.