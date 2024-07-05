K. Kavitha Judicial Custody Extended: No Bail for BRS Leader In Excise Policy Case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case till July 18th in the Delhi excise policy scam. The custody was extended in cases being probed by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kavitha from her Hyderabad residence on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case. The CBI arrested her in Tihar jail.

The central probe agency has alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital, as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The BRS leader, in her bail plea, stated that she has "nothing to do" with the excise policy and that there is a criminal conspiracy against her "orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre with the active connivance of the Enforcement Directorate.