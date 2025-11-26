Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-in-Law Deepti Chaurasia Dies by Suicide

40-year-old Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, owner of Kamal Pasand company, found hanging in her room on Tuesday night, November 25, in Delhi's Vasant Vihar. According to the news agency ANI, police recovered a diary in which she allegedly mentioned her husband's name, Harpreet Chaurasia.

Harpreet Chaurasia and Deepti Chaurasia got married in 2010. The couple has a 14-year-old son. As per News18, Deepti's family will file a complaint of abetment to suicide. It was suspected that she committed suicide because of Harpreet’s second marriage.

According to the reports, Deepti was found hanging from a scarf. The suicide note was recovered from a scene, but police have not revealed any names to the media.

As per reports, Harpreet got married to a South Indian film actress. Her body was brought to Safdarjung Hospital last night, and a Postmortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors. The Vasant Vihar Police have registered a case in connection with the matter and are investigating the case.