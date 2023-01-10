Kanjhawala case: Court defers hearing on accused Ashutosh's bail plea

New Delhi, Jan 10 Delhi's Rohini court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on the bail plea filed by Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala case.

Accused of tampering with evidence, Bhardwaj's bail plea was scheduled for hearing before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal and has now been adjourned to January 12 due to the judge's absence.

Counsel representing Bhardwaj, had moved the plea on January 9 seeking bail on grounds that the offences are bailable in nature and that the accused has cooperated with the police post incident.

However, Atul Srivastava, an additional public prosecutor opposed the plea arguing that Bhardwaj had handed over the car involved in the accident to a co-accused, who did not possess a driving licence.

The court has sent six accused to 14 days judicial custody. Other than Bhardwaj, the other accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor