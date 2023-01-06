Kanjhawala death case: 5 accused taken to hospital at night for medical examination

All the five suspects in the Khanjawala hit and drag case were taken to Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi hospital on Thursday night for medical examination.

Police took them at night as part of precautionary measures in the face of a public outcry that unfolded after the 20-year-old woman Anjali Kumari died on January 1 after the scooty she was driving was hit by a car and her body got entangled to the underside of the car, which then drove on dragging her for over 12 kilometres. The body was found in a mangled state Kanjhawala in the national capital's Sultanpuri area.

Five people - Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal- have been arrested in the case. A Rohini court on Thursday extended the police custody of all the five accused.

Visuals accessed byshow the accused being escorted at the hospital on Thursday night.

Also, Delhi Police on Friday said that a sixth man has been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused identified as Ashutosh has been arrested and according to police, the car that dragged Anjali Kumari to death belonged to him.

"In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said today.

Earlier on Thursday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda had said that two more suspects were involved in the case.

The two were identified as Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody and had tried to shield the accused persons, SP Sagar Preet Hooda said.

According to the police commissioner Ashuthosh and Ankush Khanna were not in the car at the time of the accident but tried to help the accused by providing false statements to police and misleading the investigaion.

The police used CCTV footage and call detail records to establish that Deepak Khanna was not in the car at the time of the accident and he was at home. According to police Deepak Khanna was asked by his cousins and friends to tell the police the he was in the car during the time of the mishap.

During the interrogation, it was found that Amit Khanna and not Deepak Khanna was driving the car.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

"We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said.

According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eye witness and the accused.

"We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case under section 304 of the IPC," informed Special CP Hooda.

The 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

( With inputs from ANI )

