Kanpur man claims cop made him pay for trip to find his daughter

Kanpur (UP), July 14 Santosh Gautam, a Kanpur resident, has alleged that a police officer made him pay for his taxi and food on the pretext of finding his missing daughter.

Gautam had filed a complaint after his 18-year-old daughter went missing on July 1.

He said that sub-station in-charge Amit Malik, who was probing the case, told him that he would have to go to Prayagraj to find his daughter.

Gautam booked a cab for Prayagraj and went to the Allahabad High Court.

The trip was expensive for Gautam as he had to pay for the cab fare, lavish food and hospitality at an expensive hotel. However, the police officer failed to find any information or lead on Gautam's missing daughter.

When asked how much he had to spend throughout, Gautam said, "I spent nearly Rs 20,000. He took me to the court in Prayagraj and made me stand outside."

When he inquired about the progress of the investigation, the inspector allegedly threatened him with imprisonment.

Gautam said that the inspector had gone to court for his personal work.

He said when he created pressure on the officer to find his daughter, he was reprimanded and chased away. He had reported his daughter's disappearance to the Panki police station in Kanpur.

The officer in question could not be contacted for his version.

--IANS

