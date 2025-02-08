Kapil Mishra wins Karawal Nagar, says 'Modi Ki Guarantee' triumphed over AAP's 'lies'

New Delhi, Feb 8 BJP's Kapil Mishra has secured victory from the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency with a margin of over 23,000 votes, defeating AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi and Congress' P.K. Mishra.

Following his win, Mishra celebrated with BJP workers, crediting the party's success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision for Delhi.

"The people of Delhi have placed their trust in 'Modi ki Guarantee'. When PM Modi asked for a chance from Delhiites, they made up their minds to vote for the BJP. Today, the people of Delhi have thrown Kejriwal's deceit, corruption, and lies into the Yamuna," Mishra told IANS, recalling AAP's allegations of Yamuna's "poisoning."

"Delhi will now move forward on PM Modi's model," he added.

Mishra, earlier an AAP MLA, was fielded from Karawal Nagar after the BJP replaced five-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, who was then given a ticket from Mustafabad. Bisht also secured a win from his new constituency.

Speaking about the election results, Mishra said, "Everyone on the ground was saying that Kejriwal and Sisodia would lose. People of Delhi have cast their votes for clean water, a clean Yamuna, and better roads -- they have voted for PM Modi's model of governance."

According to the Election Commission data the BJP has officially won 44 Assembly seats and is leading in 4 others. The AAP has secured 21 seats and is ahead in 1 more.

Several prominent BJP leaders have won with significant margins, including Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Kailash Gahlot (Bijwasan) and Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Jangpura).

On the other hand, several top AAP leaders, including the party's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash), and Satyendar Jain (Shakur Basti), suffered major defeats.

Meanwhile, the Congress party failed to open its account once again in the national Capital.

