Kapil Sharma’s cafe issues statement after shooting: We are not giving up

Mumbai, July 11 A day after comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap's Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was targeted in a shooting incident, a statement was issued which stated that the team is “processing this shock" but "are not giving up.”

At least nine shots are believed to have been fired at the premises, however no injuries were reported in the incident. Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The official Instagram account of Kaps Cafe on their stories section issued a statement, which was tagged as a “message from the heart”.

“A Message from the Heart. We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up.”

The statement further thanked everyone for the support and prayers.

“Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.”

“From all of us at Kap's Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies. - With hope and gratitude #supportkapscafecanada.”

The statement also extended heartfelt gratitude to the Surrey Police.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the @surreypolice and @deltapd for their prompt response and efforts in ensuring everyone's safety during this dificult time.”

Co-managed by Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath, the cafe received a positive response from people. Kapil has been treating the netizens with glimpses from inside the cafe on social media. The videos feature an aesthetically pleasing outlet with a pink-and-white theme. Moreover, the cafe has been decorated with crystal chandeliers, artificial flowers, and baby pink sofas.

Coming to the menu, along with their special coffee, Kap’s Cafe also serves an array of desserts, such as lemon pistachio cake, fudgy brownies, and croissants, to name just a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor