Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Urges Voters To Vote In Large Numbers

The voting for the high-stakes poll in the coastal state of Karnataka began today for the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state. Polling started across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations in Karnataka to elect 224 local representatives from 2,615 candidates in the fray.

Union home minister Amit Shah urges people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote.Both BJP and Congress are fielding some of their top guns in the major constituencies. The BJP has also taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidates list. This move by BJP to deny tickets to several senior leaders ultimately led to them quitting the party and joining Congress or JD(S).