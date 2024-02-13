Karnataka Bill Mandates 60% Kannada compulsory on all name boards

The Kannada Language Integrated Development Amendment Bill was tabled in the Legislative Assembly to allow the creation of a state-level committee to ensure that the Kannada language is mandatory on the nameplates of commercial establishments. On behalf of Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Thangadagi, Deputy Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar introduced this bill in the assembly. He said the amendment bill has been introduced to allow the state-level committee to appoint the director of the Directorate of Kannada and Culture as a member and the secretary of the Kannada Development Authority as the convener to ensure that 60 percent of the names on boards of government-approved establishments be displayed in Kannada. The recent amendment to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 applies to a wide range of establishments, including commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, trusts, counseling centers, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centers, and hotels. All these entities, which operate with the approval and sanction of the government or local authorities, are now required to display 60 percent of their name in Kannada on their name boards. The amendment further stipulates that Kannada must be prominently displayed at the top of the name board. This move is aimed at promoting the use of the local language in public and private sectors.

Also, Opposition parties accused that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated and caused a ruckus at the beginning of the assembly proceedings. As the proceedings started at 9.40 am, Speaker UT Khader proceeded to take up the motion. R. Ashok, the leader of the opposition who intervened, said that a woman was gang-raped in Haveri. A woman was stripped and raped in Belgaum. Opposition is being expressed to implement Bhagwadhwaja. Cybercrimes are on the rise. Law and order have deteriorated in the state. He requested that the matter should be kept aside and allowed to be discussed understanding notice. In the past, we have also issued a stay notice in the Belgaum session.

BJP MLAs Sunil Kumar and Araga Gyanendra intervened and insisted that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated and that the debate should be given first. They said that Minister Priyanka Kharge, you are the one who is deteriorating law and order. You are the one discussing here. Farmers of the state have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh. Let's discuss that too. Let there be a discussion on the Justice Veerappa-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the PSI recruitment scam. He challenged that there should be a discussion or a proposal to lower the national flag and raise the Bhagwadhwaja. This time there was a verbal spat between Priyank Kharge and Sunil Kumar.

Dr. G. Parameshwar and Araga Gyanendra had heated discussions. This government has no eyes, no ears, no heart. Araga Gyanendra alleged. When the members of the opposition parties raised their voices, the ruling party legislators also raised their voices. This created an atmosphere of confusion for some time.